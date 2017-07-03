Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Pope Francis sacks cardinal over sex abuse cases

Posted on Jul 3, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The global Head of the Roman Catholic Church, Pope Francis, has sacked the church’s chief of doctrine, Cardinal Gerhard Mueller. Mueller’s office processes and evaluates all cases of priests accused of raping or molesting minors. This development comes just days after Pope Francis released another top Vatican cardinal to return home to stand trial for […]

Pope Francis sacks cardinal over sex abuse cases

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.