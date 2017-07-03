Pope Francis sacks cardinal over sex abuse cases

The global Head of the Roman Catholic Church, Pope Francis, has sacked the church’s chief of doctrine, Cardinal Gerhard Mueller. Mueller’s office processes and evaluates all cases of priests accused of raping or molesting minors. This development comes just days after Pope Francis released another top Vatican cardinal to return home to stand trial for […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

