Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Pope warns G20 against ‘dangerous alliances’ damaging poor, migrants

Posted on Jul 9, 2017 in World | 0 comments

Pope Francis has warned leaders of the world’s top 20 economies meeting in Hamburg against forming dangerous and distorting alliances that could harm the poor and migrants, a local media reported on Saturday. “The G20 worries me, it hits migrants in countries in half of the world and it hits them even more as time…

The post Pope warns G20 against ‘dangerous alliances’ damaging poor, migrants appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.