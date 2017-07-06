Popular blogger attacked by strangers for no reason (Photo)

A young lady identified as Ifeoma Onuorah took to her Instagram handle on Tuesday, July 4, to show off a picture of how she was publicly assaulted by strangers for no reason. Onuorah who is a beauty blogger disclosed that she had to stitch her head eight times, as she urged everyone to be careful …

The post Popular blogger attacked by strangers for no reason (Photo) appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

