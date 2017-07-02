Popular Nigerian Rapper, Ill Bliss And Wife Welcome Third Child (Photos)

Popular Nigerian rapper, Ill Bliss and his wife Munachiso have welcomed their third child. The rapper shared a photo of himself and the newborn with the caption: “My baby girl Is Here…. welcome to your world my princess. My GOD is absolutely Powerful and Merciful….” Ill Bliss and Munachiso got married in 2009 and have …

The post Popular Nigerian Rapper, Ill Bliss And Wife Welcome Third Child (Photos) appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

