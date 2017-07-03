Portugal beat Mexico 2-1 to claim bronze in Confederation Cup – Information Nigeria
Portugal beat Mexico 2-1 to claim bronze in Confederation Cup
Extra-time goal from Adrien Silva helped Portugal come from behind to beat Mexico 2-1 in the Confederations Cup third-place play-off in Moscow on Sunday. The midfielder converted a penalty after Pepe had snatched an equaliser in stoppage time to cancel …
