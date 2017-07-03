Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Portugal beat Mexico 2-1 to claim bronze in Confederation Cup – Information Nigeria

Posted on Jul 3, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


Information Nigeria

Portugal beat Mexico 2-1 to claim bronze in Confederation Cup
Information Nigeria
Extra-time goal from Adrien Silva helped Portugal come from behind to beat Mexico 2-1 in the Confederations Cup third-place play-off in Moscow on Sunday. The midfielder converted a penalty after Pepe had snatched an equaliser in stoppage time to cancel …
Portugal took one of worst free-kicks in football history during Confederations Cup match vs MexicoMirror.co.uk
LIVE UPDATES: Portugal, Mexico battle for Third-Place in Confederation CupPremium Times
Portugal beats Mexico in Confederations Cup third place gameThe New Indian Express
ESPN FC (blog) –Sports Illustrated –ESPN –Daily Post Nigeria
all 160 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.