Portugal beat Mexico 2-1 to claim bronze in Confederation Cup

Extra-time goal from Adrien Silva helped Portugal come from behind to beat Mexico 2-1 in the Confederations Cup third-place play-off in Moscow on Sunday. The midfielder converted a penalty after Pepe had snatched an equaliser in stoppage time to cancel out an own goal from Luis Neto. Andre Silva had missed from the spot in …

