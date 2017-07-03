Pages Navigation Menu

Portugal beat Mexico 2-1 to claim bronze in Confederation Cup

Posted on Jul 3, 2017 in News, Sports | 0 comments

Extra-time  goal from Adrien Silva helped Portugal come  from behind to beat Mexico 2-1 in the Confederations Cup third-place play-off in Moscow on Sunday. The midfielder converted a penalty after Pepe had snatched an equaliser in stoppage time to cancel out an own goal from Luis Neto. Andre Silva had missed from the spot in …

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

