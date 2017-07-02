Pages Navigation Menu

Portugal beat Mexico in Confed Cup third-place game

Posted on Jul 2, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments

Adrien Silva scored an extra-time penalty as Portugal recovered from a goal down to beat Mexico 2-1 in Sunday’s third-place play-off at the Confederations Cup in Moscow.

Adrien Silva of Portugal celebrates scoring his sides second goal with Andre Silva and Ricardo Quaresma during the FIFA Confederations Cup Russia 2017 Play-Off for Third Place between Portugal and Mexico at Spartak Stadium on July 2, 2017 in Moscow, Russia. FIFA photo

Luis Neto bundled into his own net to hand Mexico a 54th-minute lead, but Pepe stabbed home a stoppage-time equaliser to force an extra 30 minutes at Spartak Stadium.

Silva then struck his first international goal after a handball inside the box on 104 minutes, while both sides finished with 10 men as Nelson Semedo was dismissed for Portugal before Raul Jimenez saw red for Mexico.

World champions Germany face Copa America holders Chile later in the final in Saint Petersburg.

