Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Confederations Cup : Portugal beat Mexico to finish third at Confed Cup – Pulse Nigeria

Posted on Jul 2, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


Los Angeles Times

Confederations Cup : Portugal beat Mexico to finish third at Confed Cup
Pulse Nigeria
Adrien Silva scored an extra-time penalty as Portugal recovered from a goal down to beat Mexico 2-1 in Sunday's third-place play-off at the Confederations Cup in Moscow. Published: 14:49 , Refreshed: 56 minutes ago; Pulse News Agency International By …
Five lessons we learned about Mexico at the Confederations CupESPN FC (blog)
Ronaldo's Confederations Cup man-of-the-match awards examinedYahoo Sports
Portugal earn comeback win vs. Mexico in controversy-filled third-place gameESPN.co.uk (blog)
Sports Illustrated –The Straits Times –Daily Post Nigeria –SkySports
all 105 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.