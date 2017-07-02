Confederations Cup : Portugal beat Mexico to finish third at Confed Cup – Pulse Nigeria
Confederations Cup : Portugal beat Mexico to finish third at Confed Cup
Adrien Silva scored an extra-time penalty as Portugal recovered from a goal down to beat Mexico 2-1 in Sunday's third-place play-off at the Confederations Cup in Moscow. Published: 14:49 , Refreshed: 56 minutes ago; Pulse News Agency International By …
