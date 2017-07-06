‘Potato Potahto’ goes to Durban filmfest – Vanguard
Vanguard
'Potato Potahto' goes to Durban filmfest
AFTER a Cannes Film Festival premiere earlier in May, the star studded Shirley Frimpong Manso romantic comedy 'Potato Potahto' will premiere at the 38th Durban International Film Festival on Sunday, July 16, at the Gateway Theatre of Shopping in Durban.
