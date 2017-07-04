Potato Potahto Premieres At The Durban International Film Festival

West Africa Meets South Africa Through Film ‘ Potato Potahto’ – 38th Durban International Film Festival (DIFF) 2017

After a Cannes Film Festival premiere earlier in May, the star studded Shirley Frimpong Manso romantic comedy ‘Potato Potahto’ will premiere at the 38th Durban International Film Festival on Sunday, 16 July 2017 at 18h00 at the Gateway Theatre of Shopping in Durban.

Media interviews, Q & A sessions with the cast, directors and producers will be held before and after the film screening.

The delegates of the 38th Durban International Film Festival and the general public can look forward to seeing the award winning Shirley Frimpong-Manso, OC Ukeje, Joselyn Dumas, Nollywood veteran Joke Silva, Blossom Chukwujekwu, Lala Akindoju, Chris Attoh and Adjetey Anang.

Potato Potahto tells a story of a divorced couple who decides to share equal space in their ex-matrimonial home soon realise that the ingenious idea is easier said than done.

Bent on flexing their egos and scoring points, Tony (OC Ukeje) and Lulu (Joselyn Dumas) implore various hilarious tactics that soon inflames emotions and turns an already complicated situation into a roller coaster ride.

The film is a collaborative project between Ghanaian, Nigerian, British, French and Swedish film producers, who have co-produced with the aim to make African-made cinema more accessible to global markets.

The film is a fantastic showcase of how international co-operation, talent and creativity can combine to give a wonderful and universally attractive film experience.

Potato Potahto is a co-production of Ascend Studios, WB Entertainment, 19 April Entertainment, Virgo Sun Ltd and Lufodo Productions.

“The film has a fantastic creative team behind it and is definitely worth seeing and we look forward to a full house during the screenings on 16 July and 18 July in Durban at the Film Festival,” said film producer, Inya Lawal.

