PR: Changelly Announces Partnership with Jaxx wallet

This is a paid press release, which contains forward looking statements, and should be treated as advertising or promotional material. Bitcoin.com does not endorse nor support this product/service. Bitcoin.com is not responsible for or liable for any content, accuracy or quality within the press release.

Changelly, a well-known cryptocurrency exchange, has announced its partnership with Jaxx, one of the most prominent wallets in the crypto community. Changelly’s API is going to be built directly into the application, allowing frictionless conversions between different cryptocurrencies available in Jaxx wallet.

About Jaxx

Jaxx is a multi-asset, cross-platform wallet designed to store, manage, send, and receive over 13 cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, DASH and Zcash. One of the key features of the wallet is that it allows users to easily switch between currencies by using a built-in exchange. Any user can simply convert one cryptocurrency into another right in the Jaxx application.

Jaxx is planning to add more than 30 new coins this year, including Monero, XEM, Syscoin, Navcoin, Decred, Lisk, and various Ethereum-based tokens, aiming to become the ultimate solution for blockchain asset management on the market.

Enhanced Exchange with Changelly

Changelly is an instant cryptocurrency exchange working in over 50 cryptocurrencies. The vast majority of coins supported on Changelly are either already supported on Jaxx, or will be in the near future. The exchange provides instant, effortless conversion at the best possible rate on the market with a quite low fee of 0.5%.

Changelly’s API has been integrated directly into Jaxx’s user-friendly interface. One of the key advantages of Changelly is that it has almost no restrictions on the amount you can exchange at one time – users can specify up to 200 BTC to exchange and instantly convert it in just a few clicks. Trading happens algorithmically on Poloniex or Bittrex order books, Changelly’s exchange partners.

The long-term partnership between Changelly and Jaxx aims to help bring cryptocurrencies to a more mainstream audience.

Konstantin Gladych, CEO at Changelly, is convinced that: “Having Changelly onboard, Jaxx will definitely increase exchange volume and get additional revenue”

Anthony Di Iorio, CEO of Jaxx, said, “We’re are very excited to be adding new token and coin pairs with Changelly to enable trading within Jaxx. By allowing people to keep money off exchanges, we give people control of their financial lives”

Like Jaxx, Changelly’s larger company vision is to lower entry barriers for new users investing in cryptocurrency. For other projects looking to collaborate, Changelly provides an instant exchange API, customizable payment widgets and buttons to convert a wide range of coins without using the external website. Changelly partners are Coinmarketcap, Payza, Coinpayments, Freewallet, Official NEM/XEM wallet, ShakePay virtual card, Uquid debit card and more integrations are ongoing.

Contacts:

Maret Avik, brand manager

Email: marketing@changelly.com

Official website: https://changelly.com

This is a paid press release. Readers should do their own due diligence before taking any actions related to the promoted company or any of its affiliates or services. Bitcoin.com is not responsible, directly or indirectly, for any damage or loss caused or alleged to be caused by or in connection with the use of or reliance on any content, goods or services mentioned in the press release.

The post PR: Changelly Announces Partnership with Jaxx wallet appeared first on Bitcoin News.

This post was syndicated from Bitcoin News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

