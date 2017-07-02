Praise, Worship & Fellowship: #HallelujahFestival in Photos

#HallelujahFestival, an offshoot of #HallelujahChallenge, the viral midnight praise and worship session initiated by gospel musician Nathaniel Bassey held on Wednesday, June 28, 2017 at The Glitz Events Centre. Thousands of worshippers gathered at the venue to participate in Festival, which started as an Instagram Live session between 12AM & 1AM (WAT) everyday in […]

The post Praise, Worship & Fellowship: #HallelujahFestival in Photos appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

