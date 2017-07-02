Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Praise, Worship & Fellowship: #HallelujahFestival in Photos

Posted on Jul 2, 2017 in Music, News | 0 comments

#HallelujahFestival, an offshoot of #HallelujahChallenge, the viral midnight praise and worship session initiated by gospel musician Nathaniel Bassey held on Wednesday, June 28, 2017 at The Glitz Events Centre.   Thousands of worshippers gathered at the venue to participate in Festival, which started as an Instagram Live session between 12AM & 1AM (WAT) everyday in […]

The post Praise, Worship & Fellowship: #HallelujahFestival in Photos appeared first on BellaNaija.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.