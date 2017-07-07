Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

PREMIERE: Blackmagic & Fetty Wap – Wonder

Posted on Jul 7, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

Blackmagic who has really not had so much happening in the music scene ignites with new collaboration with American rapper “Fetty Wap” to birth another version of his song “Wonder” which was released sometimes in February 2016. It is safe to say Blackmagic is not sleeping! Listen and Enjoy! DOWNLOAD

This post was syndicated from Jaguda.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.