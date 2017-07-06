Pages Navigation Menu

PREMIERE: Frank Edwards – Miracle Rain

Posted on Jul 6, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

Just a few weeks after the release of critically acclaimed single Wetin You No Fit Do (What Can’t You Do)?, Frank Edwards premieres the highly anticipated song of prophecy titled Miracle Rain. The self produced track speaks of coming rain of miracles and blessings all from the good Hand of God. Miracle Rain is an upbeat afro infused track with a […]

