Presidency denies AGF Malami disowned Osinbajo

The Presidency, Wednesday night clarified that the Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, never said that Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo “is on his own”. Malami had reportedly made the comment after the Federal Executive Council, FEC, meeting while reacting to a question of powers of the Senate to confirm certain appointments made by the executive. Malami […]

Presidency denies AGF Malami disowned Osinbajo

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

