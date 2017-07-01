Pages Navigation Menu

Presidency reveals that Biafra referendum is constitutionally impossible

Senior Special Assistant to President Buhari on Prosecution,  Chief Okoi Obono-Obla has revealed that the demand for a referendum on a separate state of Biafra is a constitutional impossibility.     Obono-obla was reacting to the call for a referendum by the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB). In an interview with Sun Newspaper, the Presidency […]

