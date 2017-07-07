Presidency violating democratic principles by insisting Magu remains EFCC Chairman- Lawyer

A former Attorney-General of Ebonyi, Mr Benjamin Igwenyi, said the Presidency was undermining checks and balances principle by insisting that Ibrahim Magu remained Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Chairman.

Igwenyi, a constitutional lawyer, stated this in an interview on Friday in Abuja.

He said that the statement credited to the presidency on the issue violated the constitutional mandate of the National Assembly to confirm nominees.

The presidency had on Thursday said that Magu would remain the EFCC boss even with the refusal of the Senate to confirm his appointment.

Speaking through Gov. Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna State at the inauguration of EFCC zonal office in Kaduna, Acting President Yemi Osinbajo said Magu would remain in office for the tenure of the present administration.

According to Igwenyi, the presidency`s statement was in the wrong direction because it undermined the practice of checks and balance, the foundation of every progressive democracy.

“He should have been more polite in saying what he wanted to say.

The law was made that the chairman of the EFCC should be cleared by the Senate.

“The law made provisions for the appointment of the chairman and that law was affirmed by the president in accordance with the Constitution.

“Somebody’s name was submitted pursuant to that law; he was rejected the first time by the people. The second time, he was also rejected by the people, which by implication means that Nigerians have rejected the man.

“And, the president in his personal wisdom feels that that man must be there. Why must it be Magu? Don’t we have other officers who can serve? There are so many of them.

“The three arms of government should have respect for themselves because in law, nobody is bigger.

“The national assembly has the power of confirmation.

“If a public officer has been turned down twice during screening, even if the person is in acting capacity, it means you need to bring a replacement for that individual.

“I think what the acting president should concern himself with is posterity, because whatever you do, are for the upcoming generation to come and see.

“We should avoid laying precedence that will have capability of consuming us as a nation,’’ Igwenyi said.

