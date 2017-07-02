Presidency’s unforced errors – The Nation Newspaper
|
The Nation Newspaper
|
Presidency's unforced errors
The Nation Newspaper
OF the two most recent controversies the Muhammadu Buhari presidency got itself entangled in, none was answered to the public's satisfaction. Responding to social media accounts of wastage and poor judgement involved in parking a presidential jet in …
Reckless Use of Presidential Jet is Corruption of the Highest Order, HURIWA Blasts Garba Shehu
[The Presidential Blog] We are constrained to ask Garba Shehu one question and one question only
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!