President Buhari Endorsed by AU to lead Anti-corruption war

African Leaders on Tuesday unanimously endorsed President Muhammadu Buhari to champion the fight against corruption in the African Union (AU). The endorsement came at the end of the 29th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of AU in Addis Ababa. President Buhari is expected to lead the AU summit scheduled for 2018 entitled: “Winning the Fight […]

The post President Buhari Endorsed by AU to lead Anti-corruption war appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

