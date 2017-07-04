President Buhari writes Kano State to mourn the death of Maitama Sule

The Governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Ganduje received a letter of condolence from President Muhammadu Buhari, in which the President expressed profound shock over the death of elder statesman, Yusuf Maitama Sule. The letter, said to have been personally signed by the President, also described the death of Mr. Sule as a “heavy loss.” It …

The post President Buhari writes Kano State to mourn the death of Maitama Sule appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

