President Buhari’s Health: Jigawa Declares Public Holiday for Prayers 

Posted on Jul 6, 2017

The Jigawa Government has declared Friday July 7, as a public holiday to enable civil servants offer special prayer for President Muhammadu Buhari’s quick recovery. Isma’il Ibrahim, the PRO, Office of Jigawa State Head of Civil Service (HoS), announced this in a statement in Dutse on Thursday. Ibrahim said that the State Executive Council took […]

