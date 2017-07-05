State will waive Kajiado livestock farmers’ AFC debts, Uhuru says, bashes NASA – The Star, Kenya
|
The Star, Kenya
|
State will waive Kajiado livestock farmers' AFC debts, Uhuru says, bashes NASA
The Star, Kenya
The government will write-off debts that Kajiado livestock farmers owe the Agricultural Finance Corporation, President Uhuru Kenyatta has said. Noting his is a caring administration, Uhuru said the intervention is aimed at preventing the auctioning of …
