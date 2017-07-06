Kenya’s main candidates pull out of televised election debate – News24
Kenya's main candidates pull out of televised election debate
Nairobi – Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta and his main rival Raila Odinga pulled out of two televised presidential debates ahead of August 8 elections, their parties said on Wednesday. Initially the two frontrunners were to go head to head while six …
