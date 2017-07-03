President Mugabe donates $1m to AU Foundation

President Robert Mugabe of Zimbabwe on Monday delivered a one million U.S. dollars check to the African Union (AU) Foundation, a “humble gesture” to help push the regional block toward financial independence. Mugabe made the donation during the opening of the 29th AU summit in the Ethiopian capital, Addis Ababa. He was fulfilling a pledge…

The post President Mugabe donates $1m to AU Foundation appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

