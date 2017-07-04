President Sirleaf Applauds US on 241st Independence Day – Liberian Daily Observer
|
President Sirleaf Applauds US on 241st Independence Day
Liberian Daily Observer
President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf has extended felicitations to the President of the United States Mr. Donald Trump on that country's 241st Independence Anniversary today. Independence Day, also referred to as Fourth of July, in the United States, is the …
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!