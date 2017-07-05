President Talon returns to Benin from Paris

President Patrice Talon of Benin has returned from a medical checkup in Paris following two operations in France, according to a member of his entourage.

The 59-year-old head of state, who left for the French capital last week, returned to the country’s economic hub of Cotonou on Tuesday evening.

The post-operative checkup was “reassuring”, the source said on condition of anonymity, as an official announcement about the return had yet to be made.

Benin’s presidency announced on June 19 that Talon had undergone two operations on his prostate and digestive system during an almost month-long stay in Paris.

His prolonged absence had caused controversy and forced the government to deny rumours about his health.

Talon’s transparency about his health is rare among African presidents, who are often treated abroad and do not usually disclose details of their illnesses.

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari has been receiving treatment in London for almost two months but his administration has refused to disclose any information about his illness.

This post was syndicated from The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper – Nigeria and World News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

