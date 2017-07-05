Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

President Talon returns to Benin from Paris

Posted on Jul 5, 2017 in Africa, News, World | 0 comments

Benin's President Patrice Talon attending a meeting a the European Union Council building in Brussels. THIERRY CHARLIER / AFP

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

President Patrice Talon of Benin has returned from a medical checkup in Paris following two operations in France, according to a member of his entourage.

The 59-year-old head of state, who left for the French capital last week, returned to the country’s economic hub of Cotonou on Tuesday evening.

The post-operative checkup was “reassuring”, the source said on condition of anonymity, as an official announcement about the return had yet to be made.

Benin’s presidency announced on June 19 that Talon had undergone two operations on his prostate and digestive system during an almost month-long stay in Paris.

His prolonged absence had caused controversy and forced the government to deny rumours about his health.

Talon’s transparency about his health is rare among African presidents, who are often treated abroad and do not usually disclose details of their illnesses.

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari has been receiving treatment in London for almost two months but his administration has refused to disclose any information about his illness.

This post was syndicated from The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper – Nigeria and World News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.