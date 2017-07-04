President Uhuru taunts NASA leaders – The Standard
The Standard
President Uhuru taunts NASA leaders
President Uhuru Kenyatta took his re-election campaign to Ukambani, taunting his opponents' ages and service record. Uhuru scoffed at the National Super Alliance (NASA) leaders' agenda of change, saying they had squandered their time in Government …
