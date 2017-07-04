Pages Navigation Menu

President Uhuru taunts NASA leaders – The Standard

Posted on Jul 4, 2017 in Africa


President Uhuru taunts NASA leaders
President Uhuru Kenyatta took his re-election campaign to Ukambani, taunting his opponents' ages and service record. Uhuru scoffed at the National Super Alliance (NASA) leaders' agenda of change, saying they had squandered their time in Government …
