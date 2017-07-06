Price Of Cement To Crash Soon – Rabiu

By Jonathan Nda-Isaiah

Chairman of BUA Cement, Alhaji Andulsamad Isyaku Rabiu, has disclosed that major producers of cement in the country are working to reduce the cost as soon as possible.

Speaking to State House correspondents after a meeting with Acting President Yemi Osinbajo at the Presidential Villa, he said some factors which led to the high cost of cement are being addressed.

According to him, the foreign exchange situation in the country and the high cost of Low Pour Fuel Oil (LPFO) are largely responsible for the escalating cost of cement in the country.

He said the foreign exchange situation has now improved dramatically while the cost of LPFO used by some cement companies including one of his own plants in Sokoto has also come down.

Rabiu added that the companies involved are now working very hard to reduce the cost of cement, assuring that it would happen in the near future.

“The cement production requires quite a lot of energy. That is quite a significant part of the cost of cement production. That has been addressed to mainly the price of oil, may be the price of LPFO that we use has come down. I’m talking about Sokoto now.

“Of course, the other cement plants scattered all over the country like may be the southern part of the country are using gas which is actually much cheaper. But for Sokoto, for example, we are using LPFO and LPFO is quite expensive.

“We have to transport it either from Lagos or from Kaduna refinery if there is availability. That, you know, from time to time, impacts on the cost” he said.

He assured that the three major companies producing cement in Nigeria are working very hard to see that the price of cement comes down in the very near future.

“We are trying very hard to make sure the price comes down. Of course, the foreign exchange aspect also improved dramatically. That, as we all know, was a big issue. Now, that has improved considerably.

“So, I think we will see quite a reduction in the very near future,” he stated.

