Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Priest gives out money and beer to increase church attendance

Posted on Jul 3, 2017 in News | 0 comments

A priest in a rural village of central Italy has started offering free alcohol to adults and crisps to children in a bid to boost Mass attendance, as part of a supermarket-style loyalty programme. In a tongue-in-cheek post on his Facebook profile, Father Gianfranco Formenton of the church of Saint Martin in Trignano, a hamlet …

The post Priest gives out money and beer to increase church attendance appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.