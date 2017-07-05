Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Primary school teachers protest in Bayelsa – The Nation Newspaper

Posted on Jul 5, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


The Nation Newspaper

Primary school teachers protest in Bayelsa
The Nation Newspaper
Primary school teachers in Bayelsa on Wednesday demanded transfer of their financial obligations from the local government to federal and state governments. About 100 teachers under the aegis of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) marched from their …
Primary School Teachers Protest Handover of Payment of Salaries to LGsTHISDAY Newspapers
LGs lack capacity to fund primary education – TeachersThe News
Obaseki Assures Of Sustainable Funding For Basic EducationNigerian Observer
Vanguard
all 12 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.