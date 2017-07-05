Primary school teachers protest in Bayelsa – The Nation Newspaper
|
The Nation Newspaper
|
Primary school teachers protest in Bayelsa
The Nation Newspaper
Primary school teachers in Bayelsa on Wednesday demanded transfer of their financial obligations from the local government to federal and state governments. About 100 teachers under the aegis of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) marched from their …
