Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Probe Ndeti over plot to burn county offices, Mutua tells IG – The Star, Kenya

Posted on Jul 2, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


The Star, Kenya

Probe Ndeti over plot to burn county offices, Mutua tells IG
The Star, Kenya
Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua has written to Inspector General of Police Joseph Boinnet to investigate his rival Wavinya Ndeti over an alleged plot to burn the county headquarters. Mutua has also asked National Cohesion and Integration Commission …
Mutua wants Bensouda to closely monitor Ndeti's Facebook pageCapital FM Kenya (press release) (blog)

all 3 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.