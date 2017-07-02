Probe Ndeti over plot to burn county offices, Mutua tells IG – The Star, Kenya
|
The Star, Kenya
|
Probe Ndeti over plot to burn county offices, Mutua tells IG
The Star, Kenya
Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua has written to Inspector General of Police Joseph Boinnet to investigate his rival Wavinya Ndeti over an alleged plot to burn the county headquarters. Mutua has also asked National Cohesion and Integration Commission …
Mutua wants Bensouda to closely monitor Ndeti's Facebook page
