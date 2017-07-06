Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Probe Unmasks Billionaire Evans Police Allies – SaharaReporters.com

Posted on Jul 6, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


SaharaReporters.com

Probe Unmasks Billionaire Evans Police Allies
SaharaReporters.com
The woman accused of aiding suspected kidnap king accused of George Onwuamadike (alias Evans) to escape justice in 2006 is still in the police, The Nation learned yesterday. It was gathered that the woman, simply identified as Tina, is now a Chief …
Police investigation reveals identity of woman who helped Evans escape in 2006NAIJ.COM
Evans : Court fixes July 13 to hear kidnap kingpin's N300m suit against policePulse Nigeria
Court fixes July 13 for Kidnapper Evans case against the PoliceInformation Nigeria
YNaija
all 6 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.