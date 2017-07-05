Pages Navigation Menu

CPN Urges FG to Maximise Benefits of Information Technology – THISDAY Newspapers

Posted on Jul 5, 2017


THISDAY Newspapers

CPN Urges FG to Maximise Benefits of Information Technology
THISDAY Newspapers
Computer Professionals Registration Council of Nigeria, (CPN), on Wednesday in Abuja, advised the federal government on the need to maximise the benefits of Information Technology (IT) in order fast-track national development. Chairman/President of the …
LOCAL CONTENT POLICY: IT professionals advocate full implementation of executive orderVanguard
Professionals seek enforcement of 2015 Cybercrime ActThe Nation Newspaper

