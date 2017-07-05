Professionals seek enforcement of 2015 Cybercrime Act

The Computer Professionals Registration Council of Nigeria (CPN), is partnering the Ministry of Science and Technology to ensure that all cyber cafes in the country are duly registered as specified in the Cybercrime Act, 2015.

This, the body said will also prevent cyber attacks in the country.

The President and Chairman-in-Council of CPN, Prof. Vincent Asor, stated this yesterday in Abuja when he visited the Minister of Science and Technology, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu. He also called for the for the enforcement of the provisions of the cybercrime Act.

He said from his interaction with the minsiter, he realised that his agency and the minsitry have a lot in common especially in the area of their determination to put in place the appropriate regulatory mechanism for practice by players in the industry.

Asor explained that the Cybercrime Act 2015 was enacted to ensure the prohibition, prevention, detection, prosecution and punishment of cybercrimes in Nigeria, adding that the Act also guarantees the protection of computer systems, network, electronic communications, data and computer programmes, intellectial property and privacy rights of Nigerians.

He said: “The Act, particularly Section 7, mandated all cyber cafes in Nigeria to register with CPN and maintain a sign-in register of all users of their services. This requirement for registration aims at ensuring that cybercafes are monitored and support government’s effort at curbing cybercrimes in Nigeria.

“It is against this backdrop and among other things that we seek for collaboration between CPN and your ministry to protect Nigerians from cyber threats and attack by ensuring that all cybercafes in Nigetia register with CPN as specified in the Cybercrime 2015 Act.

“We proposed that the two agencies and Nigerian Communication Commission (NCC) cooperate and work towards the enforcement of the Cybercrime Act,” Asor said.

Responding, the minister commended CPN for working very hard over the years to help the nation to utilise her resources in making very important push in the area of information communications technology (ICT).

The post Professionals seek enforcement of 2015 Cybercrime Act appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria.

