Protest as decomposing body of UNIOSUN student found near Alfa’s house

There was tension in Osun state Wednesday as angry students of the Osun State University, Osogbo campus, UNIOSUN, took over the streets in protest, allegedly razing down a building supposedly belonging to an Alfa (Traditionalist) after an alleged decomposing body of one of their colleagues, Oluwafemi Oluwatimilehin Shonibare, who got missing last week was found there.

Recall that Vanguard had reported last week that the deceased’s fellow students had told newsmen that Oluwatimilehin suddenly left the meal he was preparing around 10 p.m of that fateful Monday at his Off-campus hostel at Oke Baale and since then, no one set eyes on him again.

However, the protesting students claimed that they identified the corpse found beside the house of a 19-year-old man, believed to be a traditionalist as the 400 level student who went missing.

Some students who live around the area told newsmen that a young man who was apprehended at the Alfa’s shrine confessed and showed the police the decomposing body.

Also, the Osun State Police Command paraded three suspects, Sakariya Abdulrafiu, 19; Ayuba Ibrahim, 34; and Yusuf Aliu, 18 believed to be in connection with the case saying the suspects confessed to abducting the student for ritual purposes.

Also, reports claim one of the suspects, Abdulrafiu, claimed he was an apprentice learning charms and voodoo and confessed that he connived with the other suspects to kidnap the deceased.

The post Protest as decomposing body of UNIOSUN student found near Alfa’s house appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

