Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

PSC deploys Police Commissioners

Posted on Jul 5, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has approved the redeployment of four Commissioners of Police for effective and efficient policing. This is contained in a statement on Wednesday by Head, Press and Public Relations of the commission, Ikechukwu Ani. The affected officers are: Johnson Kokumo, the Commissioner of Police, Armament, is now in charge of the […]

PSC deploys Police Commissioners

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.