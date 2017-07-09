Pages Navigation Menu

Psquare Paul Okoye’s Wife, Anita Gives Birth To A Set Of Twins In USA

Posted on Jul 9, 2017

Congratulations are in order for Nigerian Singer Paul Okoye (Psquare) who has welcomed a set of twins with his beautiful wife, Anita Okoye.

The twin babies – a boy and girl – were born in Atlanta, Georgia in the United States of America.

