Psquare Paul Okoye’s Wife, Anita Gives Birth To A Set Of Twins In USA

Congratulations are in order for Nigerian Singer Paul Okoye (Psquare) who has welcomed a set of twins with his beautiful wife, Anita Okoye.

The twin babies – a boy and girl – were born in Atlanta, Georgia in the United States of America.

This post was syndicated from Cambells Blog - Nigerian News Today, Top Headlines | Naija Music Download. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

