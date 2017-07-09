Public sector urged to key into IT digital transformation

The need for public sector organisations to key into IT digital transformation to achieve better efficiency and effectiveness has been reiterated at a Customer Technology Update Session held at Transcorp Hilton, Abuja. Annie Odo-Effiong, integrated marketing manager, Dell EMC East, West & Central Africa, in an address at the session stressed the critical role of…

This content is for Standard & Premium Digital Subscribers only. Visit the site and log in/register to read.

The post Public sector urged to key into IT digital transformation appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

