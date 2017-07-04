Putin extols values of growing trade with China as Xi visits Moscow

President Vladimir Putin of Russia on Tuesday extolled the values of growing trade with China in a meeting with Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping in Moscow as the eastern great powers reinforced their ties. “I’m glad to note that while, last year, we saw modest growth in trade, 3.9 per cent, this year it is already…

The post Putin extols values of growing trade with China as Xi visits Moscow appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

