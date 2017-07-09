Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Qatar’s response to Arab demands ‘irresponsible’ – Zawya

Posted on Jul 9, 2017 in World | 0 comments


Zawya

Qatar's response to Arab demands 'irresponsible'
Zawya
Anwar Mohammed Gargash, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, speaks during the Federal National Council meeting in Abu Dhabi June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Ben Job. RELATED TOPICS. Countries: Qatar UAE Saudi Arabia Egypt Iran Bahrain. Companies:.

and more »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.