Quality control critical to patronizing Made In Nigeria products, says Coalition – Guardian (blog)
|
Guardian (blog)
|
Quality control critical to patronizing Made In Nigeria products, says Coalition
Guardian (blog)
A group, Coalition For Made In Nigeria Products (CONMAP) has called on producers and manufacturers of Made in Nigeria products to ensure quality control and standards in its production process to enhance patronage. The body also wants governments at …
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!