Quality control critical to patronizing Made In Nigeria products, says Coalition



A group, Coalition For Made In Nigeria Products (CONMAP) has called on producers and manufacturers of Made in Nigeria products to ensure quality control and standards in its production process to enhance patronage.

The body also wants governments at all levels to take deliberate steps to discourage the promotion and consumption of foreign goods and services, as well as create enabling environment for effective promotion, production and consumption of Made in Nigeria products.

The coalition made the submission at the end of a two-day dialogue and sensitisation workshop with stakeholders on the promotion of Made in Nigeria Products.The participants at the workshop observed that lack of patronage of Made in Nigeria Products is the root cause of the wide spread unemployment, poverty and economic crises in the country.

Speaking at the workshop, Dr Lanre Adebayo, said the missing link in the country’s efforts to create jobs, wealth, strengthen the naira as well as promoting positive international image is advocacy.

He maintained that a national advocacy programme on Made in Nigeria Products would effectively, positively improve the country’s image, insisting there is an urgent need for concerted national efforts in that regard.

“It should be noted that a major pre-condition for advocacy efforts to succeed is the conviction by the persons undertaking the efforts that their products are good. It is therefore important to suggest that government officials should desist from making derogatory remarks about Nigeria, her Institutions and products. Irrespective of any advocacy efforts, statements by Senior Government officials are used by foreign concerns to determine their decisions about the country.”

