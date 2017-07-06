Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Quick Facts About The Late South African Footballer

Posted on Jul 6, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments

Ntuthuko Radebe  was a South African footballer who played as a full-back. He died in fatal car crash on July 4, 2017. Stargist.com brings you quick facts about the 23-year-old defender. 1. He was born in 1994 in Newcastle. 2.  Radebe started his youth football career at Aspire Academy. 3. In July 2012, he moved to Belgium side K.A.S. Eupen …

The post Quick Facts About The Late South African Footballer appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.