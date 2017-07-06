Pages Navigation Menu

Quick way to become a Millionaire! Participate in the Quickteller Referrals Program & Start winning Big

Posted on Jul 6, 2017

It’s the second half of 2017 and you better stay woke to make the best of it even as the Season 2 of Quickteller referrals begins. Season 1 birthed three millionaires just like that with Chinedu, Precious and Akinwale, carting home a whopping N1million each. Now, in Season 2, six winners will emerge winning N1million each […]

