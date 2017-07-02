Quicken Loans National Sunday Tee Times – 2017 Round 4 Player Pairings
Round 4 of the 2017 Quicken Loans National will be played on Sunday July 2nd at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm, Potomac, Maryland. The Quicken Loans National Sunday tee times have been announced and the round is scheduled to start at 8:25 am.
The Quicken Loans National 4th round tee times are determined by leaderboard positions going into the final round of the tournament. The tournament leader David Lingmerth is paired with Daniel Summerhays in the last tee slot of round 4 at 02:05 pm.
2017 Quicken Loans National Round 4 Tee Times
The Quicken Loans National round 4 tee times and player pairings. Tee times are displayed local time; all groups will start from the 1st tee at the TPC Potomac.
|Tee Times
|Players
|Players
|1st Tee
|1st Tee
|1st Tee
|1st Tee
|8:25 AM
|Vaughn Taylor
|vs.
|Derek Fathauer
|8:34 AM
|Ollie Schniederjans
|vs.
|David Hearn
|8:43 AM
|Tim Wilkinson
|vs.
|Brett Stegmaier
|8:52 AM
|Russell Henley
|vs.
|Hudson Swafford
|9:01 AM
|Kevin Tway
|vs.
|Harold Varner III
|9:10 AM
|J.B. Holmes
|vs.
|J.J. Henry
|9:19 AM
|Billy Hurley III
|vs.
|D.A. Points
|9:28 AM
|Cameron Percy
|vs.
|Lucas Glover
|9:37 AM
|Kelly Kraft
|vs.
|Robert Streb
|9:46 AM
|Martin Flores
|vs.
|Ben Crane
|9:55 AM
|Grayson Murray
|vs.
|Brandon Hagy
|10:04 AM
|Ryan Blaum
|vs.
|Wesley Bryan
|10:13 AM
|James Hahn
|vs.
|Xander Schauffele
|10:22 AM
|Mackenzie Hughes
|vs.
|Sam Saunders
|10:31 AM
|Wyndham Clark
|vs.
|Matt Jones
|10:40 AM
|Scott Stallings
|vs.
|Nick Watney
|10:49 AM
|Jonathan Randolph
|vs.
|Billy Horschel
|10:58 AM
|Tyrone Van Aswegen
|vs.
|Tony Finau
|11:07 AM
|Trey Mullinax
|vs.
|Bryson DeChambeau
|11:16 AM
|Kevin Na
|vs.
|Shawn Stefani
|11:25 AM
|Peter Malnati
|vs.
|Patrick Reed
|11:35 AM
|Ben Martin
|vs.
|Jason Kokrak
|11:45 AM
|Arjun Atwal
|vs.
|Robert Garrigus
|11:55 AM
|Kyle Reifers
|vs.
|Danny Lee
|12:05 PM
|Bill Haas
|vs.
|Marc Leishman
|12:15 PM
|Zac Blair
|vs.
|Seamus Power
|12:25 PM
|Rickie Fowler
|vs.
|Brian Gay
|12:35 PM
|Byeong Hun An
|vs.
|Jason Gore
|12:45 PM
|Nick Taylor
|vs.
|Patrick Rodgers
|12:55 PM
|Ricky Barnes
|vs.
|Harris English
|1:05 PM
|Keegan Bradley
|vs.
|Michael Kim
|1:15 PM
|Johnson Wagner
|vs.
|Kevin Streelman
|1:25 PM
|Martin Laird
|vs.
|Andrew Loupe
|1:35 PM
|Kyle Stanley
|vs.
|Charles Howell III
|1:45 PM
|Sung Kang
|vs.
|Geoff Ogilvy
|1:55 PM
|Spencer Levin
|vs.
|Curtis Luck
|2:05 PM
|David Lingmerth
|vs.
|Daniel Summerhays
