Quicken Loans National Sunday Tee Times – 2017 Round 4 Player Pairings

Round 4 of the 2017 Quicken Loans National will be played on Sunday July 2nd at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm, Potomac, Maryland. The Quicken Loans National Sunday tee times have been announced and the round is scheduled to start at 8:25 am.

The Quicken Loans National 4th round tee times are determined by leaderboard positions going into the final round of the tournament. The tournament leader David Lingmerth is paired with Daniel Summerhays in the last tee slot of round 4 at 02:05 pm.

2017 Quicken Loans National Round 4 Tee Times

The Quicken Loans National round 4 tee times and player pairings. Tee times are displayed local time; all groups will start from the 1st tee at the TPC Potomac.

Tee Times Players Players 1st Tee 1st Tee 1st Tee 1st Tee 8:25 AM Vaughn Taylor vs. Derek Fathauer 8:34 AM Ollie Schniederjans vs. David Hearn 8:43 AM Tim Wilkinson vs. Brett Stegmaier 8:52 AM Russell Henley vs. Hudson Swafford 9:01 AM Kevin Tway vs. Harold Varner III 9:10 AM J.B. Holmes vs. J.J. Henry 9:19 AM Billy Hurley III vs. D.A. Points 9:28 AM Cameron Percy vs. Lucas Glover 9:37 AM Kelly Kraft vs. Robert Streb 9:46 AM Martin Flores vs. Ben Crane 9:55 AM Grayson Murray vs. Brandon Hagy 10:04 AM Ryan Blaum vs. Wesley Bryan 10:13 AM James Hahn vs. Xander Schauffele 10:22 AM Mackenzie Hughes vs. Sam Saunders 10:31 AM Wyndham Clark vs. Matt Jones 10:40 AM Scott Stallings vs. Nick Watney 10:49 AM Jonathan Randolph vs. Billy Horschel 10:58 AM Tyrone Van Aswegen vs. Tony Finau 11:07 AM Trey Mullinax vs. Bryson DeChambeau 11:16 AM Kevin Na vs. Shawn Stefani 11:25 AM Peter Malnati vs. Patrick Reed 11:35 AM Ben Martin vs. Jason Kokrak 11:45 AM Arjun Atwal vs. Robert Garrigus 11:55 AM Kyle Reifers vs. Danny Lee 12:05 PM Bill Haas vs. Marc Leishman 12:15 PM Zac Blair vs. Seamus Power 12:25 PM Rickie Fowler vs. Brian Gay 12:35 PM Byeong Hun An vs. Jason Gore 12:45 PM Nick Taylor vs. Patrick Rodgers 12:55 PM Ricky Barnes vs. Harris English 1:05 PM Keegan Bradley vs. Michael Kim 1:15 PM Johnson Wagner vs. Kevin Streelman 1:25 PM Martin Laird vs. Andrew Loupe 1:35 PM Kyle Stanley vs. Charles Howell III 1:45 PM Sung Kang vs. Geoff Ogilvy 1:55 PM Spencer Levin vs. Curtis Luck 2:05 PM David Lingmerth vs. Daniel Summerhays

