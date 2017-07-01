Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Quit Notice: Borno Governor Shettima Meets 25 Igbo Carpenters Working In A School Under Construction In The North (Photos)

Posted on Jul 1, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

Governor Kashim Shettima of Borno state has hailed Eze, an Igbo carpenter who works in Borno state. The governor who was on a tour within the state – revealed that the Igbo carpenter along with 25 other carpenters are currently working in one of the orphanage schools under construction in Maiduguri, Borno state capital… The governor gave the man some cash and encouraged him -telling him he’s very proud of him.

Below is what the governor said;

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This is the Nigeria of our dreams!

Eze is an Igbo man, a carpenter and a resident of Maiduguri who cannot speak Hausa or any of our local languages of the state.

Eze together with his team of 25 Igbo carpenters are currently working in one of our orphanage schools under construction at Baga Road bypass in Maiduguri.

I met them earlier this week and we are mightily proud of them.

The post Quit Notice: Borno Governor Shettima Meets 25 Igbo Carpenters Working In A School Under Construction In The North (Photos) appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.