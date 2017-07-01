Quit Notice: Borno Governor Shettima Meets 25 Igbo Carpenters Working In A School Under Construction In The North (Photos)

Governor Kashim Shettima of Borno state has hailed Eze, an Igbo carpenter who works in Borno state. The governor who was on a tour within the state – revealed that the Igbo carpenter along with 25 other carpenters are currently working in one of the orphanage schools under construction in Maiduguri, Borno state capital… The governor gave the man some cash and encouraged him -telling him he’s very proud of him.

Below is what the governor said;

This is the Nigeria of our dreams!

Eze is an Igbo man, a carpenter and a resident of Maiduguri who cannot speak Hausa or any of our local languages of the state.

Eze together with his team of 25 Igbo carpenters are currently working in one of our orphanage schools under construction at Baga Road bypass in Maiduguri.

I met them earlier this week and we are mightily proud of them.