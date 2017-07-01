Quit Notice: Borno Governor Shettima Meets 25 Igbo Carpenters Working In A School Under Construction In The North (Photos)
Below is what the governor said;
This is the Nigeria of our dreams!
Eze is an Igbo man, a carpenter and a resident of Maiduguri who cannot speak Hausa or any of our local languages of the state.
Eze together with his team of 25 Igbo carpenters are currently working in one of our orphanage schools under construction at Baga Road bypass in Maiduguri.
I met them earlier this week and we are mightily proud of them.
