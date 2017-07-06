Quit notice: Igbo community partners Police in Nasarawa

The Igbo Community Association, Nasarawa State chapter, is partnering with the State Police Command to ensure peaceful co-existence in the state. The President-General of the association, Mr. Micheal Agbai, said this on Thursday during a courtesy visit to the Commissioner of Police, Mr. Abubakar Sadiq-Bello, in Lafia. According to Agbai, the entire Igbo people in […]

