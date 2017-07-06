Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Quit notice: North begins mass exodus from Enugu

Posted on Jul 6, 2017 in Biafra, News | 0 comments

Following the three months eviction order given to Igbos living in the northern part of the country to vacate or face dare consequences by Arewa youths, northerners living in Enugu State have tactically started relocating to their home states, Nigerian Pilot has gathered. Before the last Ramadan, it was also gathered that the northern men […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.