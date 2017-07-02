Quit notice on Igbos: What Arewa youths should have done – Al-Mustapha

Former Chief Security Officer to late military Head of States, Gen. Sani Abacha,Major Hamza Al-Mustapha, has stated he and other prominent Nigerians are working tirelessly to end agitations in different part of country. He noted that Arewa youths should have addressed the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB or their leader, Nnamdi kanu, instead of asking […]

Quit notice on Igbos: What Arewa youths should have done – Al-Mustapha

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

