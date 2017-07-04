Pages Navigation Menu

Quit notice to Igbos: Real reason I supported Arewa youths – Ango Abdullahi

Posted on Jul 4, 2017

A chieftain of the Northern Elders Forum, NEF, Prof. Ango Abdullahi says he supported the ultimatum issued to Igbos by Arewa youths because South-East leaders failed to caution Nnamdi Kanu and other Biafra agitators against their consistent divisive comments. He spoke on Tuesday during a meeting with Oil and Solid Mineral Producing Communities Landlord Association […]

Quit notice to Igbos: Real reason I supported Arewa youths – Ango Abdullahi

